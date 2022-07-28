Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRTX. Sector Gamma AS increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 26,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

MRTX stock opened at $68.02 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $195.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $39,648.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading

