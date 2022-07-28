Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,583,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,868,000 after acquiring an additional 236,326 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,322,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,033,000 after acquiring an additional 70,585 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,672,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,549,000 after acquiring an additional 167,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,943,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.56.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE TAP opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.