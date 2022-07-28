Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on MCRI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Up 3.7 %

MCRI stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.83. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 17.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,069,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,322,000 after acquiring an additional 73,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 514,761 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.