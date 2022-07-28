Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Piper Sandler

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average of $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,301,000 after purchasing an additional 456,083 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,557,000 after purchasing an additional 549,590 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.