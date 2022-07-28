Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $290.58, but opened at $275.00. Moody’s shares last traded at $287.02, with a volume of 8,861 shares.

The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.25.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,519,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,233,000 after acquiring an additional 868,456 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 723,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,538,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,034,000 after acquiring an additional 549,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.00 and a 200-day moving average of $311.12. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.