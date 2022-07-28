Morgan Stanley Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $145.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.08.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $113.06 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.24 and a 200 day moving average of $139.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

