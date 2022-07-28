Morgan Stanley Boosts Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target to GBX 2,150

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,100 ($25.30) to GBX 2,150 ($25.90) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CMPGY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.07) to GBX 1,575 ($18.98) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.49) to GBX 2,050 ($24.70) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC lowered Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.08) to GBX 1,825 ($21.99) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Compass Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,973.00.

CMPGY stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.18%.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

