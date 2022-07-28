Morgan Stanley Increases American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $155.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AXP. Stephens increased their target price on American Express from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.00.

NYSE AXP opened at $151.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,752,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,377,343,000 after purchasing an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,576,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

