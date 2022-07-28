Morgan Stanley Lowers Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $45.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Logitech International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Logitech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.05. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.9742 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.