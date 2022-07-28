MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €34.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) received a €34.00 ($34.69) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday.

MOR stock opened at €22.85 ($23.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.24. MorphoSys has a one year low of €16.45 ($16.79) and a one year high of €51.60 ($52.65). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.01.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

