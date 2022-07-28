Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,358 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,897,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after buying an additional 147,097 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,819,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after buying an additional 352,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after buying an additional 1,284,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,504,000 after buying an additional 59,067 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 12,990 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $157,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,687.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $36,793.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 12,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $157,568.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,687.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,941 shares of company stock worth $344,389 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.44. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

