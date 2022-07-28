Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $30,205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $234.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.03 and a twelve month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.17 by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.