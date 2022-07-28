Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $30,205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.
Vail Resorts Stock Performance
NYSE:MTN opened at $234.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.03 and a twelve month high of $376.24.
Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.71.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
