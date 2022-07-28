Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 132.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,276 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 10.1% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at $4,177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,695 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 394,066 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

InMode Price Performance

INMD stock opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.13. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

