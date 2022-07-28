Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 229,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,208,000 after acquiring an additional 126,984 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Stock Up 3.3 %

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $643.32 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $696.68.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.