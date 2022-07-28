Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $3,786,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

OMCL opened at $110.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.67.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

