Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $55,000 in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,261 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mizuho Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

