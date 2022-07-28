Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,253 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,647,000. Ascribe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,814,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,702,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,836,000 after acquiring an additional 413,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,216.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,886,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 323,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,089. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 323,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,089. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $145,410.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,365,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 543,333 shares of company stock worth $8,934,161. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

PTEN opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

See Also

