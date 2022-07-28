Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Spire by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spire by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Spire by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Spire by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Spire by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,703 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $72.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.50 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SR. Mizuho raised their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sidoti downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

