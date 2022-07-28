Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 489.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $19,296,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $23,281,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $610,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCRX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of PCRX opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.91. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $154,406.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,727.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $154,406.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,727.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,505 shares of company stock worth $3,369,804. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

