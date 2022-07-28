Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 928 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $4,797,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $4,399,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THC. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of THC opened at $63.46 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.33.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

