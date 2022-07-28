Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,453,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,204,000 after buying an additional 1,120,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 891,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,940,000 after buying an additional 536,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,987,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,792,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,792,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 553,325 shares of company stock worth $16,049,162. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

