MP Materials (MP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MP Materials to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.30. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,003,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $9,713,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,388,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,800,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,003,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 535,289 shares of company stock worth $21,550,078. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.