Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Lancaster Colony worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lancaster Colony

In related news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares in the company, valued at $707,928.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

LANC stock opened at $130.88 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $116.85 and a one year high of $198.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.13.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $403.49 million for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LANC has been the topic of several recent research reports. CL King assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

