Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Insperity worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Insperity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,342,000 after purchasing an additional 734,422 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Insperity by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,675,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,796,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Stock Up 3.2 %

NSP opened at $106.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

