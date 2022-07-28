Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $40,986.36 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $40,986.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,179.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,550 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $57,241.50.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,619 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $102,167.19.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $59,075.52.

Natera Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Natera stock opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.21. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Natera by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 85,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 20,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after buying an additional 274,205 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

