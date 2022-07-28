National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $172.98 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $131.29 and a one year high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.09.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.