National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Mplx by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 270,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

MPLX stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

