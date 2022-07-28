National Asset Management Inc. Has $486,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 68.4% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 357,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 145,193 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 52.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 24,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

NYSE:HYT opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $12.69.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.