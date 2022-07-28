New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 119,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,434,782 shares.The stock last traded at $10.18 and had previously closed at $9.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 8.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3,271.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,864,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,577 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,821,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after buying an additional 896,402 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1,486.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 933,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 874,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

