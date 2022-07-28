Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after buying an additional 5,587,736 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,998,000 after buying an additional 2,179,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after buying an additional 2,218,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,068,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,289,000 after buying an additional 643,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after buying an additional 2,487,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

