Newmont (TSE:NGT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$79.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$90.00.

Newmont Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$58.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$56.55 and a 1 year high of C$108.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.708 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 180.33%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.