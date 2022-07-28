Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,000 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 459.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,980,000 after buying an additional 1,900,577 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,926,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after buying an additional 1,369,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,845,000. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

