Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 280.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 569,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after buying an additional 376,539 shares in the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 546,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after buying an additional 145,586 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 819.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 138,032 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 297,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after buying an additional 136,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after buying an additional 77,011 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CDLX opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $445.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $132.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $60.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.
In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $603,892.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $603,892.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 9,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $320,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,856.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,275 shares of company stock worth $1,202,223. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
