Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 280.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 569,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after buying an additional 376,539 shares in the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 546,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after buying an additional 145,586 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 819.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 138,032 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 297,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after buying an additional 136,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after buying an additional 77,011 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics Stock Performance

CDLX opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $445.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $132.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $60.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Insider Transactions at Cardlytics

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $603,892.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $603,892.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 9,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $320,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,856.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,275 shares of company stock worth $1,202,223. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardlytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.