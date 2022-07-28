Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 555.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,897 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sumo Logic

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 8,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $65,395.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 370,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,607.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,320 shares of company stock valued at $948,841. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sumo Logic Trading Up 1.6 %

SUMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $806.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.97.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.