NU (NYSE:NU) Trading Down 7% on Analyst Downgrade

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $7.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. NU traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.87. 166,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,939,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $682,018,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $401,393,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $416,567,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. Analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

