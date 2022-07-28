Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI) Receives C$83.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$83.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVEI. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Nuvei from C$130.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Nuvei from C$143.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nuvei to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Nuvei Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NVEI stock opened at C$42.50 on Monday. Nuvei has a 1 year low of C$38.38 and a 1 year high of C$180.00. The stock has a market cap of C$6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 63.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$51.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

