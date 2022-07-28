Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oxbridge Re from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

OXBR stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.