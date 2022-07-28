PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.69.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $89.07 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in PACCAR by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 38,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

