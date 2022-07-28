PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

PAR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.60.

PAR Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $73.45.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 22,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

