Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.34, but opened at $24.19. Paramount Global shares last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 101,561 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

