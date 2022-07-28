Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 381 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,971.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,319.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.5 %

DAR stock opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

