PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Berenberg Bank

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.16.

PYPL stock opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $302.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

