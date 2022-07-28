Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) Insider Iain Ferguson Buys 4 Shares

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) insider Iain Ferguson purchased 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £485.07 ($584.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,940.28 ($2,337.69).

Iain Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Personal Assets Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, June 28th, Iain Ferguson purchased 500 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £483.15 ($582.11) per share, for a total transaction of £241,575 ($291,054.22).

Personal Assets Trust Price Performance

LON PNL opened at £489 ($589.16) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is £483.25 and its 200-day moving average price is £490.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,594.39. Personal Assets Trust plc has a 1-year low of £470.50 ($566.87) and a 1-year high of £511.66 ($616.46).

Personal Assets Trust Cuts Dividend

About Personal Assets Trust

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 140 ($1.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

(Get Rating)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.