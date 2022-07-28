Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $18.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Petco Health and Wellness traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 47220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WOOF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 6,297.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.