Pi Financial Lowers NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Price Target to C$1.00

NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Pi Financial from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 277.36% from the company’s previous close.

NEXE Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:NEXE opened at C$0.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.45. NEXE Innovations has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 18.38.

Get NEXE Innovations alerts:

About NEXE Innovations

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.