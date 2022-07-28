Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Price Target Lowered to C$2.40 at Haywood Securities

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$2.60 to C$2.40 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pine Cliff Energy to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$1.80 on Wednesday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.37 and a 12 month high of C$2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.32. The company has a market cap of C$618.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43.

Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$59.45 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.0083 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Insider Transactions at Pine Cliff Energy

In related news, Director Philip Blake Hodge purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,772.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,069,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,047,382.70. In related news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.98, for a total value of C$49,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,784,000 shares in the company, valued at C$39,172,320. Also, Director Philip Blake Hodge acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,069,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,047,382.70. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 110,900 shares of company stock valued at $185,629 and sold 458,000 shares valued at $889,495.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.