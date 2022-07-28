Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Gregory L. Burns Sells 1,500 Shares

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $78.22 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.54.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $380,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,580,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 663,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,975,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

