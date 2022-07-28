Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $98.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PLXS. Raymond James raised Plexus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $89.05 on Wednesday. Plexus has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $46,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $46,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $93,706.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,293 shares of company stock worth $2,182,813. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth about $39,510,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,842,000 after acquiring an additional 148,590 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after acquiring an additional 74,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,082,000 after acquiring an additional 61,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 862,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,535,000 after acquiring an additional 45,416 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

