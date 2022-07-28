Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLYM shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. State Street Corp increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 309,161 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,933,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 283,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,947,000 after acquiring an additional 231,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after acquiring an additional 208,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $732.57 million, a PE ratio of -20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.70%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

