Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLYM shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $732.57 million, a PE ratio of -20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

